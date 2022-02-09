Magical Kenya Ladies Open tees off at Vipingo

Leading professional lady golfers drawn from various countries in Europe and elsewhere converge on the Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab course for the opening round of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open Thursday morning.

The event, which kicks off the U.COM organized Ladies European Tour LET series, comes after Wednesday’s Pro-Am event which attracted top golfing and corporates personalities.

The Magical Kenya Ladies Open, sponsored by Magical Kenya, Safaricom’s M-Pesa, KCB and Johnnie Walker, gets underway a record breaking season that includes 31 tournaments in 21 countries worldwide.

For Kenya, this will be the second time a Ladies European Tour event is taking place following the inaugural one in 2019.

Earlier, five Kenyan ladies had been lined-up to play, but teen sensation Channelle Wangari had to withdraw from the tournament after suffering an ankle injury on her left leg.

Wangari’s father, David Mwangi, said the LET physio from Europe had examined her on Tuesday and decided that she was not in a position to play as it would risk injuring the leg further. As if that was not enough, Channelle lost her grandmother on Tuesday.

“She has been sad since the death of her grandmother whom she is named after so we are just about to board the plane back to Nairobi now," said Mwangi.

Left behind to battle it out against some of the world’s top lady professionals are Kitale-based and former ladies champion Naomi Wafula, Mercy Nyanchama of Vet Lab, Nandi Bears Club’s Faith Chemutai and Mombasa-based lady pro Bhavi Shah.

Speaking to the media after a practice session, Wafula said they have had very good preparations under Vipingo’s Salim Haji and are ready to take on the visiting pros.

“This time we have had very good support from the Kenya Ladies Golf Union, the European Ladies Tour and Vipingo Ridge. We are most grateful that we are even playing with new golf sets," said Wafula.

“The course is currently in great condition though the wind is a bit strong particularly in the afternoon," she added.

Defending champion Esther Henseleit from Germany is favourite to retain the crown she won in dramatic style in 2019.

A final day of 64 (-8) ensured Henseleit secured her maiden LET victory and she added the Rookie of the Year and Order of Merit titles to boot.

The field also includes UK's Lily May Humphreys, one of the LET rookies who had an excellent start to professional life last year.

She made her debut at the Jabra Ladies Open where she finished 23 before playing a full season on the 2021 series.

Born in March 2002, Humphreys will be playing at Vipingo for the first time. The field also includes Lisa Pettersson and Julia Engstrom.

Pettersson, 26, won the pre-qualifier at La Manga Club DSpain and continued that form through the final qualifier, where she finished second overall.

Engasttrom from Sweden played well in the 2019 event at Vipingo where she shot rounds of 67, 66, 70 and 74 at the end to finish third.

She went on to record two victories in 2020. This year she will face players like Olivia Cowan, who finished ninth at Vipngo last time out.