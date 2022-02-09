Magical Kenya Ladies Open tees off at Vipingo

Esther Henseleit

Esther Henseleit tees off during the Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am event at the  Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab course on February 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Earlier, five Kenyan ladies had been lined-up to play, but teen sensation Channelle Wangari had to withdraw from the tournament after suffering an ankle injury on her left leg.
  • Wangari’s father, David Mwangi, said the LET physio from Europe had examined her on Tuesday and decided that she was not in a position to play as it would risk injuring the leg further. As if that was not enough, Channelle lost her grandmother on Tuesday.

Leading professional lady golfers drawn from various countries in Europe and elsewhere converge on the Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab course for the opening round of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open Thursday morning.

