Gold it is! Ecuador's Richard Carapaz wins men's Olympic road race

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz.

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz (right) and Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado pose for a picture before the start of the men's cycling road race during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Musashinonomori Park outside Tokyo, Japan, on July 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It was only Ecuador's second ever gold at the Olympics after that of Jefferson Perez in the 50km race walk in the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Tokyo, Japan

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.