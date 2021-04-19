Gitau: Draw will determine our fate at African Clubs Championship

In Kelibia, Tunisia.

Kenya Pipeline head coach Paul Gitau insists a good draw will enhance their chances of reclaiming the African Clubs Championship title after a 15-year hiatus.

Pipeline, who are six-time African champions, last won the championship back in 2005 when Kenya hosted the event.

The draws for this year’s edition will be held on Tuesday night with the competition set to serve off on Wednesday here in Kelibia, Tunisia.

Gitau was tasked with restoring lost glory at Pipeline when he was hired in January last year and is optimistic the draws will favour him as he bids to win his first title with the Oilers.

“I’m a very lucky guy and I’m just hoping that I will not get a very competitive group because I want my girls to first understand the situation of the tournament. Perhaps start with the weaker teams then towards the end of the competition our understanding and coordination will have worked well,” Gitau told Nation Sport.

Pipeline held their first training session on Monday at Tarzaka Indoor Arena ahead of African Clubs Championship and Gitau is happy with how his charges have adapted to indoor conditions after training outdoor for over three months.

Kenya Pipeline middle blocker Trizah Atuka spikes the ball during their training session at Tarzaka Indoor Arena in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 19, 2020. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

“This is my second day training here in Tunisia and it’s better than home because we were training outside and here I’m indoors. I can seem my girls are adjusting well with playing indoor and I’m happy,” said Gitau.

“Between now and end of the competition we will have done a lot in terms of understanding the court and as we go ahead I believe the girls will keep on improving.”

Despite having a youthful side, Gitau will be banking on experienced players such as Ruth Jepng’etich, captain Rose Magoi, Esther Wangeci and Trizah Atuka.

Atuka, who has endured a long road to recovery from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury on her left knee, will be among the middle blockers Gitau will depend on for front court defence alongside Jepng’etich, Yvonne Sinaida, Tebla Simiyu.

“I feel so great to be back. Like they say, once a soldier always a soldier. I have been working on my fitness because the skill is still there. Gladly, I had good rehabilitation thanks to coach Geoffrey Kimani,” said an elated Atuka.

Kenya Pipeline coach Paul Gitau (right) explains a point to Metrine Wabwire during their training session at Tarzaka Indoor Arena in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 19, 2020. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

“I’m not yet where I want to be but it’s a gradual process. You can’t just start with a bang so I want to use this tournament to gauge where I am and what I need to improve on,” she added.

Pipeline last reached the final in 2015 where they lost 3-1 to defending champions Al Ahly. Atuka, who was the assistant captain then, believes they can snap their winless run in Africa this year.

“Coming here and reviving those memories reminds you of the lessons you learnt and you try to correct that. We’ve not won in a very long time and we’d like to end that drought of not winning an African title,” said Atuka brimming with confidence.

“We have done so well to shake off the jet lag and adapted to the cold weather here. The conditions are better since we have managed to train indoor and we hope for the best,” she underlined.

Kenyan champions, Prisons, also held their first training session on Monday at Tarzaka Indoor Arena and will also be looking forward to a favourable draw.

Prisons, five-time champions, last won the competition in 2013.

Kenya is the most successful country in the African Club Championships with local clubs having won the title 13 times collectively.