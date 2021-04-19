Gitau: Draw will determine our fate at African Clubs Championship

Kenya Pipeline coach Paul Gitau gestures during their training session at Tarzaka Indoor Arena in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 19, 2020.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Samuel Gacharira

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prisons, five-time champions, last won the competition in 2013.
  • Kenya is the most successful country in the African Club Championships with local clubs having won the title 13 times collectively.
  • Egypt is second through record champions Al Ahly who have 10 titles to their name but have opted out of this year’s edition due to Covid-19 concerns.

In Kelibia, Tunisia.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.