Tarus names final squad for African tourney

General Service Unit (GSU) coach Gideon Tarus reacts on the touchline during Kenya Volleyball Federation league match against Equity Bank at Nyayo Stadium Indoor Arena, Nairobi on January 24, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chemos, who can play as an opposite and outside hitter, was outstanding as Kenya Prisons finished second behind rivals General Service Unit (GSU) in the league play-offs
  • Chemos was dropped alongside Kenya Defence Forces duo of Bernard Wechuli and Aggrey Kibungei as well Prisons teammate Meshack Wambua
  • The team, which is under the stewardship of GSU men's coach Gideon Tarus, will depart for host nation on Sunday ahead of the event slated for September 5 to 15

Experienced Kenya Prisons attacker Michael Chemos was the surprise exclusion from the 14-member national men's volleyball team ahead of next week's African Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

