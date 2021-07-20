Christine Ongare
Simon Maina | AFP

Sports

Prime

Ghetto to Olympics: Kenya's Ongare takes swing at Tokyo

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Life was not easy growing up in such an unforgiving environment. Ongare said girls would be physically and sexually abused, and she had to learn from a young age to fend for herself.
  • "I am the last born, we are four siblings. The rest were not around, so that made me be more tough, because I had no one to defend me," she said.

Nairobi

