Open the way Kampala, Express FC are Uganda champions

In Kampala, Uganda

Fufa, on Tuesday, following an emergency executive committee meeting, enforced the Force Majeure clause in its competition rules to end the season due to the current Covid-19 situation int he country.

With the government-imposed 42-day lockdown extended to July 30, completing the season became complicated granting the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) leaders Express FC the 2020/21 title.

The decision effectively ends the debate on what will happen if the lockdown doesn't end before this season's calendar is over. The league had already reached 86 per cent of games and had thus passed the 75 per cent threshold in Article 18 of Fufa’s competition rules.

Thus, the Red Eagles, who led the standings with 58 points, ahead of URA (57) and Vipers (56) were declared champions for the seventh time in their history.

The rule

“Where all the clubs in the league have completed the first round fixtures but less than 75 per cent league games have been played, the table standings at the end of the first round shall be considered as the final table standing of the league,” Article 18 of Fufa’s competition rules states.

Consequently, Kyetume, Myda and Kitara are relegated to the Fufa Big League.

This is a second successive season that league is decided this way. Last season, Vipers benefited.

KCCA's case

The same rule was applied in 1991 to hand KCCA the title. “The emergency executive committee of Fufa has today (Tuesday) decided to end the league and apply the 75 per cent rule,” Fufa publicist Ahmed Hussein confirmed.

Just like Vipers, Express earn the Caf Champions League ticket. Fufa also decided that URA will be Uganda’s representatives in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Revival

This has been a season of more than revival for Express whose last title came in the 2011/12 season.

In 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20, Uganda’s oldest club flirted with relegation.

Their renaissance coincides with the return of the Kiwanuka family with lawyer Kiryowa Kiwanuka, recently appointed Attorney General, taking over as chairman in August, 2018. Coach Wasswa Bbosa has also provided a golden touch.

UPL top scorers

Yunus Sentamu

Vipers 16 goals

Eric Kambale

Express 15

Steven Dese

Mukwala URA 14

Viane Ssekajugo

Wakiso Giants13

Samuel Kayongo

Ssekamatte

Bright Stars 12

Brian Mululi

Mayanja Police 11

Living Kabon

Onduparaka 11

Charles Lwanga

KCCA 11

Paul Mucureezi

Vipers 11

Ben Ocen

Police 11

Joseph Ssemujju

Bul 11