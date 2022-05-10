Four foreign-based swimmers in Kenya’s Commonwealth Games team

Four foreign-based swimmers are to expected make their debut at the Commonwealth Games on July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Maina Monyo from Canada, Talib Swaleh (United Kingdom), Mohamed Ridhwan (United Kingdom) and Imara-Bella Thorpe (United States) were named in the national team of eight swimmers that will fly the Kenyan flag at the “Club” Games.

The team of four men and four women was shortlisted following three days of national trials that ended on Sunday at the Moi International Sports Centre Swimming Complex.

Monyo (100 metres butterfly), Swaleh (50m freestyle), and Ridhwan (100m freestyle) join Tory Pragassa (50m breaststroke) in the men’s team.

Monyo, 18, is known for his exploits in 800m freestyle where he set a new national record of eight minutes and 53.99 seconds during the 2019 World Junior Championship in Hungary. He has a personal best 1:02.64 in 100m butterfly.

Ridhwan, 21, who is studying at Plymouth, is also fresh from setting the national record in 400m freestyle of 4:10.68 in March this year in Plymouth, United Kingdom. He has a career best of 53.40 in 100m freestyle long course.

Troy Pragassa, 25, will be making a return at the “Club” Games, having competed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Pragassa did not qualify for the semi-finals of any of his events as he finished 26th in both the 50m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke heats, and 39th in the 50m freestyle heats.

Pragassa holds the national record in 50m breaststroke of 29.84 seconds.

The 21-year-old Thorpe was named in the women’s team that has seasoned swimmers with experience from the 2014 Glasgow and 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Thorpe is the daughter of Conrad Thorpe, who captained the swimming team to the 1982 XII Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia. Thorpe competed in the 200m Individual Medley as well as the 100m and 200m breaststroke.

They are Rebecca Kamau (Individual Medley 200m), who competed at the Glasgow Games, and Emily Muteti (100m freestyle) and Maria Brunlehner (50m freestyle), who represented the country in Gold Coast.

Muteti was Kenya’s only representative in women’s swimming at the Tokyo Olympic Games while Kamau flew the country’s flag at the 2019 Africa Games held in Rabat, Morocco where she claimed bronze in the women’s 4x100m medley relay.

Head coach Fakhry Mansoor said the swimmers, who are mostly based abroad, will continue to train individually until the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) comes up with a program.

“It’s only Pragassa, who is based in the country while the rest are either in America or the United Kingdom,” said Mansoor. “Nevertheless, we have a strong team.”

Women

Emily Muteti(100m Freestyle)

Imara-Bella Thorpe (100m Butterfly)

Maria Brunlehner (50m Freestyle)

Kamau Rebecca (Individual Medley 200m)

Men

Mohamed Ridhwan (100m Freestyle)

Maina Monyo (100m Freestyle)

Talib Swaleh (50m Freestyle)