Zoo out to pile more misery on Gor Mahia

Zoo FC tactician Herman Iswekha has termed Wednesday's Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against reigning champions Gor Mahia as the easiest fixture they will face since the season began.

The two teams clash at Kasarani from 3pm. Another league match will be at Afraha stadium pitting former champions Ulinzi Stars against second-from-bottom Mathare United.

Iswekha is confident that they will bag their first win of the season, saying his young players have what it takes to pile more misery on K’Ogalo, who suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Vihiga United last Saturday.

Gor are 10th on the log on nine points after six rounds of matches. Bottom-placed Zoo lost 2-1 to Tusker last weekend at Kericho Green stadium and have amassed only two points from the four games they have played so far.

“I can confidently say this is a game we can’t afford to lose and our aim is to bag the maximum points at stake. We have played Bandari, Posta Rangers and Tusker, who are occupying the top half of the table, losing only to Tusker. Gor is not a tough team now and this is a match we should win," Iswekha told Nation Sport.

Zoo held Bandari and Posta Rangers to identical 1-1 draws on January 9 and January 13 respectively. They lost 2-0 to Mathare United on January 18, before tasting another defeat against Tusker last weekend.

The team has the youngest players in the league with an average age of 20 years.

“If Vihiga United beat them then why not us? They don’t have the usual fan support which helps them against opponents and their current form is down. We have to capitalise on their weak areas to beat them. It is possible,” added Iswekha.

Gor Mahia striker Jules Ulimwengu has defended the team’s unconvincing performances saying they will bounce back.

“The defeat (against Vihiga) shouldn’t be used to judge us because we really failed to convert the opportunities we got. We are prepared to return back to our wining ways. One match shouldn’t be used to rule us out of the league title, yet there are many games remaining to the end of the season,” said the 21-year-old Burundian forward.

Ulinzi without Enosh

Mathare United coach Salim Ali has also promised to upset Ulinzi Stars at home so as to get out of wrong end of the log. The team played to a barren draw against Bandari last weekend.

“We are unbeaten in two matches and that shows we are improving. The game against Ulinzi Stars will be a tough one, but we need a win to improve our points tally and position. Mathare is not a relegation bound team,” said Ali, who asserted he has no injury concerns.

Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso acknowledged that his team's striking force is yet to hit peak for. Lead striker Enosh Ochieng’ will not be available for three months due to work engagments.

In his absence, Oscar Wamalwa, Elvis Nandwa, Michael Otieno and Mark Bikokwa are expected to lead the hunt for goals. The soldiers have drawn their last five fixtures.

The military men's only win this season was 2-0 victory against Kakamega Homeboyz on December 23 and their only loss was against Gor Mahia in their league opener on Jamhuri Day.

Fixtures

Gor Mahia v Zoo Kericho (Kasarani,3pm)

Ulinzi Stars v Mathare United (Afraha Stadium, 3pm )