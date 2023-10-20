Zoo cage AFC Leopards to win Mashujaa Day Cup

Zoo FC are the 60th Mashujaa Day Cup champions after edging AFC Leopards 2-1 at Kericho Green Stadium on Friday.

President William Ruto had earlier on in the day led Kenyans in marking the 60th Mashujaa Day at the same venue.

The Division One side scored the winning goals through Newton Ndari and Fredrick Otiso in the 68th and 80th minutes respectively while Victor Omune replied for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side.

Each team walked away with Sh500,000 and medals.

Zoo coach Herman Iswekha congratulated his charges for the win.

Leopards, who face Bandari on Sunday in a topflight league match, used the match to try out several reserve players.

Leopards assistant coach Fred Ambani said the young players will soon come of age.

“We have quite a good number of young players who have matured with time right from the very day they were absorbed from the youth team. I thank Leopards for rolling out a comprehensive development plan which has created an environment for youth team players to blossom through the ranks,” said Ambani.