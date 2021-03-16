Zidane says Ronaldo return to Real Madrid 'possible'

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo shoots during their Italian Serie A match against Cagliari on March 14, 2021 at the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari.
 

Photo credit: Alberto Pizzoli | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 36-year-old increased speculation last week with a cryptic post on social media, in which he wrote: "It's true the past belongs in museums (I should say!) but fortunately, football has memory... and so do I!"
  • Ronaldo's time at Juventus has not been as successful as was hoped. The team sit third in Serie A while defeat by Porto last week meant they went out in the Champions League last 16 for a second consecutive year.

Madrid

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. CS Amina appoints Cricket Kenya normalisation Committee

  2. Absa Bank Kenya pumps in Sh30 million for golf tourneys

  3. Caf Champs League: Simba beat Merrikh to inch closer to quarters

  4. Ulinzi Stars first FKF-PL team to take Covid-19 jab

  5. Africa must win World Cup soon, says new CAF boss

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.