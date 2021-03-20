Zidane mystified by France continuing to exclude 'spectacular' Benzema

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (centre) celebrates after scoring a goal during their Spanish League match against Celta Vigo at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on March 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Miguel Riopa | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Benzema continued his scintillating form at Balaidos by scoring twice to make it 10 goals in his last 10 games, before he set up Marco Asensio to add a third in injury-time.
  • Many in Zidane's squad will now join up with their national teams on Monday but Benzema will remain in Madrid, with the 33-year-old still sidelined by France after his alleged role in a plot to blackmail Mathieu Valbuena in 2015.

Madrid, Spain

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.