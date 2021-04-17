Zidane: 'I'm not a terrible coach, I'm not the best either'

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (right) celebrates with Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane after scoring a goal during their Uefa Champions League first leg quarter-final match against Liverpool at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas in the outskirts of Madrid on April 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Gabriel Bouys | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • An impressive week has put Madrid in sight of winning both La Liga and the Champions League, after they beat Barcelona in the Clasico last weekend before knocking out Liverpool on Wednesday.
  • Despite sitting one point behind Atletico Madrid, Zidane's team are now favourites to defend the title they claimed last term in the Frenchman's first full season back in charge.

Madrid

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Anne Lowem: Injury, motherhood and return to continental stage

  2. Hellen Syombua: Kenya's sprints ‘Supergirl’

  3. Timbe: Iniesta’s influence has changed us positively

  4. Coach Adhiambo targets longer stay in South Sudan

  5. Key lessons for sports administrators from JSC interviews

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.