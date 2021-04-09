Zidane hopes there will be more Clasicos for Messi and Ramos

Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane reacts during their Uefa Champions League first leg quarter-final match against Liverpool at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas in the outskirts of Madrid on April 6, 2021.


Photo credit: Gabriel Bouys | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Both players' contracts are up at the end of the campaign and Messi is yet to commit to a new deal with Barca after trying to force an exit last summer.
  • Zidane also said he hoped Messi would remain at Barca for the good of Spanish football, joking "let him stay at Barcelona -- he's doing very well there!"

Madrid

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Last-gasp Alexander-Arnold ends winless home run for Liverpool

  2. Athletes race against time ahead of World Relays

  3. President Kenyatta leads way in fundraising for Ayimba

  4. Injury-hit Bayern Munich held by Union Berlin as PSG loom

  5. Hassan Wasswa calls time on Uganda Cranes career

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.