Is Zidane on his way out of Real Madrid?

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema celebrates with Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane after scoring a goal during their Spanish league match against Granada FC at the Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada on May 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Jorge Guerrero | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • According to Onda Cero radio and Goal online, the Frenchman, who has a contract until 2022, informed his squad a week ago that he was going to leave when the season ends next week
  • Onda Cero reporter Fernando Burgos said Zidane's likely successor would come from a shortlist which includes former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, ex-player Raul Gonzalez and Joachim Loew
  • Real Madrid play away at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, knowing anything but a victory at San Mames will mean Atletico Madrid win the title if they beat Osasuna at the Wanda Metropolitano

Madrid

