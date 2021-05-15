Zidane casts doubt over future as Real Madrid coach

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema celebrates with Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane after scoring a goal during their Spanish league match against Granada FC at the Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada on May 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Jorge Guerrero | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Zidane's contract expires in 2022 but he has repeatedly refused to confirm he will still be at the club next season.
  • The Frenchman has a history of surprises after resigning as coach unexpectedly in 2018 before making a shock return a year later.

