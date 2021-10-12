Zamalek arrive early for Tusker drinks party

Zamalek players arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on October 12, 2021 ahead of their Caf Champions League first leg clash against Tusker on Saturday. 

Photo credit: Pool
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On Tuesday morning, 24 Zamalek players and members of the technical bench jetted into the country four days ahead of the clash whose return leg will be played a week later in Cairo
  • Unlike other teams who arrive for international matches two days to the game, Zamalek have arrived early to acclimatise to the Kenyan weather and look keen to beat Tusker in Nairobi
  • Last time Zamalek were in the country was in February 2019 when they lost 4-2 to record league champions Gor Mahia in the Caf Confederations Cup group stage clash

Four-time Egyptian champions Zamalek SC are leaving nothing to chance ahead of their first round Caf Champions League clash against local champions Tusker on Saturday.

