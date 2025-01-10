Youngsters stake a claim in cruising Harambee Stars

Young, attacking midfielders, Kelly Ogonji Madada and James Kinyanjui will be hoping to continue their good performance when Harambee Stars take on hosts Zanzibar at Gombani Stadium today from 7pm in their last Mapinduzi Cup group match.

The Francis Kimanzi-trained squad only need a draw to qualify for Monday’s final.

The youngsters, Madada,18, of AFC Leopards and Kinyanjui, 21, of KCB were among six debutants in the Harambee Stars side that drew 1-1 with tough Burkina Faso last weekend. Exciting Kinyanjui was named man-of-the match, earning a cash prize of Sh26,000.

Madada and Kinyanjui showed scant respect to the West African nation that is ranked 66 in the world by Fifa compared to Kenya’s 108, ably holding their own in the Zanzibari heat.

Both players have had exceptional performances for their respective clubs in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, and it is little wonder they attracted the eye of Kimanzi.

Teenager Madada has exhibited silky ball handling skills, creativity and admirably maturity for such his age, starting regularly for club under coach Fred Ambani, who replaced sacked Thomas Trucha in November.

Harambee Stars midfielder Kelly Madada (left) on the bench during their Mapinduzi Cup match against Tanzania at Gombani Stadium in Zanzibar on January 7, 2025.

Photo credit: FKF

Madada, a Kenya Under-20 international, was a fans’ favourite against Burkina Faso last weekend, spitting passes like the Barcelona midfield of Iniesta and Xavi, after replacing the injured Kenya Police forward Kenneth Muguna early in the second half.

Madada was part of the all-conquering Shanderema Secondary School in Kakamega County that won the Kenya Secondary School Games football national title in 2022.

“After earning my first call up in December, I want to really make an impact. The journey has just begun as I enjoy working alongside big names in Kenyan football. I’ve learned a lot from the entire team and I believe I will make it. Joining the national team is a crucial step towards fulfilling my dream of turning professional,” said Madada on phone from Zanzibar

Highly rated Kinyanjui has formed a formidable partnership with deadly striker Francis Kahiro at KCB. Kahiro has benefitted from several Kinyanjui assists in his eight goals scored so far in the Kenyan Premiership.

“I acknowledge the stiff competition for playing time in the squad, but just joining the team is an opportunity to grow and realize my vision. I want to help the team win the Mapinduzi Cup. I appreciate the opportunity for being ine the squad as it is a platform that can change my life,” the former Mathare, Bandari and Wazito midfielder remarked.

Winners of the four-nations tournament will pocket a cool Sh6.25 million in prize money with the runners up getting Sh4.35 million and the third-placed team Sh3.1 million.