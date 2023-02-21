Young Ochieng’ the driving force behind Gor’s resurgence

Since 2015, Ernest Wendo has owned the Gor Mahia defensive midfield position after he was signed as cover for Ugandan Geoffrey Kizito.

He has won three Football Kenya Federation Premier League titles (2015,2017 and 2018).

In fact, benching Wendo at K'Ogalo some times back was unheard of. His modus operandi was aggressiveness and good reading of the game.

He rarely got injured and fitted in very well with the plans of any new coach coming to the club.

However, the good form of John “One Champe” Ochieng’ this season has ended Wendo’s undisputed dominance.

Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry has been forced to deploy Wendo to a different position, relegate him to the bench or employ two defensive midfielders.

Ochieng’ nowadays either partners Wendo or is fielded alongside youngsters Sydney Ochieng' and Alpha Onyango.

Ochieng’, seemingly the unsung hero at the club, has featured in all 15 league matches Gor Mahia have played this season.

He is one of the players credited with the good run of the former champions who now occupy the league’s top position with 34 points.

Apart from doing the dirty work in midfield, the former Chemelil Sugar midfielder has also had a hand in five goals and netted once too.

“I am playing well and this is because of the good work the coach and my teams mates have been doing,” said the 19-year-old midfielder.