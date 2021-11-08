Xavi unveiled as Barcelona coach to fans at Camp Nou

Xavi,

Newly-appointed FC Barcelona's Spanish coach Xavi Hernandez (right), flanked by FC Barcelona's Spanish president Joan Laporta, poses with his jersey during the presentation ceremony at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on November 8, 2021.
LLUIS GENE / AFP

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Xavi’s appointment was confirmed in the early hours of Saturday and he flew out of Doha a few hours later, before watching Barcelona at a distance as they threw away a three-goal lead away at Celta Vigo to draw 3-3.
  • He then attended in person to watch the club’s youngsters as Barca B beat Sevilla B at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Saturday evening.

Barcelona

