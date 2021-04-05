Write off Real Madrid at your own peril, warns Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane reacts during their La Liga against Getafe CF at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on July 2, 2020. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Madrid have endured a patchy season but remain alive in the Champions League and La Liga, with the gap to Atletico Madrid down to three points with nine games left
  • If they can overcome Liverpool, they will have a semi-final to come against either Chelsea or Porto and be within sight of a 14th European triumph
  • Zidane raised the possibility of Eden Hazard being involved in the first leg in Madrid on Tuesday, even though the Belgian has missed the last three weeks with a pelvic injury

