WPL: Vihiga Queens, Ulinzi Starlets share spoils

Leaders Vihiga Queens and Ulinzi Starlets Sunday battled out to a 1-1 draw in Women's Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest staged at Mumias Complex in Kakamega County.

Forward Sylvia Rasoha scored in the 85th minute for Starlets to cancel out Phelistus Kadari's lead for the hosts in the 40th minute.

Vihiga Queens, who are still unbeaten this season, continue to lead the log on 35 points from 13 matches, while Ulinzi Starlets have amassed 26 points from the same number of games and are third.

Gaspo Women on Saturday beat Kayole Starlets 3-0 and are second with 28 points with only nine matches to the end of the season.

Defending champions Thika Queens, who beat newbies Bunyore Starlets 3-0 at Thika Sub County Stadium on Sunday, also have 26 points, but have an inferior goal difference. Stella Odhiambo, Wendy Achieng’ and Lovenita Lupemba were on target for Thika Queens.

“We were at home and were confident of winning this match. They beat us at home and it was sweet revenge since we dominated from the onset. What is important is that we should now enhance our preparations against Gaspo Women, which is another tough contest next weekend,” said Thika Queens coach Benta Achieng’.

Her opposite number Zacharia Amakhana said fatigue cost his players in the game as they arrived in Thika on the match day.

“We travelled from Bunyore and didn’t have enough rest. This is our first season in the top league and our main aim is not to be relegated. We shall continue to fight in the remaining matches,” said Amakhana.

In another game, Trans Nzoia Falcons edged out newly promoted Kangemi Ladies 4-3 at ASK Ground Complex, Kitale.