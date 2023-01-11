WPL: Vihiga Queens hit Kayole to remain top

Two goals by Maurine Achieng and one by Mercy Wayodi saw Vihiga Queens beat Kayole Starlets 3-0 at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Wednesday to remain top of the Women's Premier League.

Achieng, who is currently the league's top scorer with five goals scored in the 17th and 44th minutes respectively.

Wayodi scored the third goal in the 77th minute. This was Vihiga's fourth consecutive victory and moved them to 12 points.

Kayole on the other hand remain at the bottom of the table without any points.

At the Gem Cambridge grounds in Rongai, Kangemi Ladies were handed a 4-0 hiding by Gaspo Women.

Striker Lydia Akoth scored the first goal in the 35th minute after finishing off Elizabeth Wambui's corner.

Eight minutes later, Emily Andayi scored the second goal from Wambui's cross.

Diana Koske scored the third goal in the 46th minute through a penalty and Wambui added her second in the 58th minute from Lydia Akoth assist.

Gaspo's head coach Mohammed Ibrahim was delighted with the result.

"We only fight on the field and everything is very visible through positive results. We created alot of chances but we only managed to score four," said Ibrahim.

His Kangemi counterpart Collins Tiego said, "The team is still young because most of the players are new in the league. I need more time to know my players. Even though we lost, we played well."

Elsewhere, Bunyore Starlets got their second win of the season after edging out Thika Queens 2-1 at Thika Stadium in Kiambu county.

Madlina Airin gave Bunyore Starlets the lead two minutes before the break. Thika equalised through Chris Kach in the 51st minute.