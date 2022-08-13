WPL: Vihiga Queens face soldiers in season opener

Four-time Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) champions Vihiga Queens will start their title defence against Ulinzi Starlets at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on September 25.

According to fixtures released by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Transition Committee on Friday, the women's league will kick off on September 24 and not September 3 as earlier announced.

Vihiga finished the 2021/22 season unbeaten with 60 points and will be looking to replicate that feat in the new season. They won 22 matches and drew three.

Having joined the WPL in 2021, the soldiers have had two successful seasons in the top tier. In October 2021, Ulinzi Starlets FC won the Inaugural Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women Cup after beating Vihiga Queens 2-1 at Nakuru ASK Showground.

A month later, Starlets won the FKF Women’s Super Cup title after edging out Thika Queens 11-10 in post-match penalties at the Utalii Grounds in Nairobi. The match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Ulinzi finished second in the league last season with 43 points, drawn from 11 wins, 10 draws and one loss.

Moving The Goal Post (MTG) will welcome Zetech Sparks at their home ground in Mnarani, Kilifi county. Debutantes Royal Starlets will start their season against Kisumu All Starlets at Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale. Kibra Girls Soccer will clash with Gaspo Women at Jamhuri Sports Complex in Nairobi County.

The 2020/21 champions Thika Queens will host Nakuru City Queens at Thika Stadium in Kiambu county while Wadadia Women will lock horns with Transnzoia Falcons in Mumias Sugar Complex stadium.

Ulinzi Coach Joseph Mwanzia said they will follow the fixtures provided by the Transition Committee while waiting for the outcome of the General Elections.

"We respect the Transition Committee because it was chosen by the government. We are ready to play and we will follow the schedule provided by the Transition Committee," said Mwanzia.

Royal Starlets coach David Owino says they will continue preparing for the new season despite the tension that has come with General Elections.

"We don't even understand where we are heading to as football stakeholders. We will just prepare for the season as we wait for the elections to come to an end. We hope that whoever takes over will help women football teams financially," added Owino.