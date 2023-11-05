WPL: Vihiga Queen keep top spot after Falcons' no-show

Vihiga Queens maintained top spot in the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) table after getting walkover as Trans Nzoia Falcons failed to show up for their match at Ndura Stadium in Kitale on Sunday.

The reigning champions were awarded three points and two goals. They top the table with 13 points from five matches having won four matches and drawn once.

On the other hand, Falcons' financial struggles have now seen them miss two consecutive league matches, including their game against Bungoma Queens last weekend. If they fail to play their upcoming match against Wadadia Women, they will officially be relegated.

They are currently bottom of the table with (-6) points. However, Vihiga played a friendly match against Kitale Youth Academy winning 2-0 victory with goals from Janet Moraa Bundi and Maureen Ater.

In another match at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi, Ulinzi Starlets and Kenya Police Bullets battled to a 2-2 draw.

All the four goals were scored during the first half of the game. Starlets were the first to find the back of the net, with Kihara Linda scoring in the opening minute of via a well-executed cross from Joy Kinglady.

Ulinzi had an opportunity to double their lead in the 12th minute when Rita Ojwang attempted a header from striker Neddy Atieno's cross, but unfortunately, her efforts went wide.

Striker Fasila Adhiambo sscored the second goal from another Atieno cross.

However, Kenya Police Bullets recovered from the early set back pulling one back through Lydia Akoth in the 38th minute after a scramble in the penalty area.

Police Bullets managed to equalize just before halftime through Rebecca Okwaro.

Both teams made substitutions in the second half that was marred by heavy downpour.

Ulinzi made their first substitution in the 70th minute, with Rita Ojwang' being replaced by Lucy Nato in the midfield.

In the 80th minute, Bullets coach Beldine Odemba made a double changes as Winnie Gwatenda came on for Puren Alukwe and Mercy Njeri making way for Mercyline Masika.

Ulinzi had a chance to win the game in added time when they awarded a penalty after Bulleyd defender Quinter Owiti fouled on Adhiambo in the box. Ulinzi defender Mary Ojenge stepped up to take the penalty, but Bullets goalkeeper Mishi Mbaru saved it to rescue point for her side.

Ulinzi coach Joseph Mwanza expressed his disappointment with his team's performance in the final minutes of the game.

"We had a strong start but failed to maintain their focus until the end. Also there appeared to be a lack of communication between the referee and the linesmen. The decisions made by the match officials regarding both goals were unprofessional. However, they must be respected and we accept the decisions," said Wambua.

“It was a difficult match for us because we came from behind to force a draw. Heavy downpour also affected our match because it was not something that we expected. We had to change our game plan,” said Bullets coach Odemba.

Ulinzi remain in position three with eight points as Bullets moved to fourth place with the same number points, but with a game in hand.

In another match, Kibera Soccer Ladies secured an impressive 3-0 win over Nakuru City Queens at ASK Show Grounds in Nakuru.

Nany Atako scored two goals in the 10th minute and 41st minutes. Lucy Njeri added a third goal in the second half to secure all three points for her team.

Sunday's Results

Trans Nzoia Falcons 0-2 Vihiga Queens (Walkover)

Ulinzi Starlets 2-2 Kenya Police Bullets