WPL: Vihiga down Thika to win battle of queens

Three-time Kenya Women's Premier League champions Vihiga Queens Wednesday beat Thika Queens 1-0 in at the Thika Stadium to increase their points tally to 31.

Janet Moraa secured the lone goal for Vihiga, who are undefeated so far with 10 wins and a draw.

However, the loss has seen Thika Queens drop from position three to five with 20 points from six wins, three losses and two draws in the 12-team league.

“We agreed to stick to our strategy, taking each match at a time from the moment the league started and we are lucky because everything is going as planned.

“Today’s match was a real tough one because Thika Queens is one of the strongest team and as you can see we fought hard to get just one goal. I’m just grateful that we were able to deliver,” said Vihiga Queens assistant coach Boniface Nyamunyamu.

On the other hand, Ulinzi Starlets' 6-0 win against Kayole Starlets at the Ruaraka grounds saw them move up to third place with six wins, one loss and four draws, while Kayole Starlets remain at position 11 with three wins and 10 losses.

Ulinzi’s Mercy Mang’uro scored a hattrick, while her teammate Siliya Rasoha secured a brace in the 41st and 64th minutes.

Kayole Starlets' misery was further compounded after they scored an own goal in the 70th minute.

The soldiers are on 22 points, same as Thika based side Gaspo Women, who remain in second place after sharing their spoils in a 1-1 draw with Nakuru City Queens.

“As we get closer to the second half of the league, we are now keen on remaining in the top three positions and getting as many wins as possible. This is just our second season in the national league and we don’t intend on backing down,” said Ulinzi Starlets coach Joseph Mwanza.

In the other matches of the day, Trans Nzoia Falcons beat Kisumu All Starlets 3-1 to move from position five to four with 21 points gained from six wins, two losses and three draws.

Trans Nzoia Falcons’ Elizabeth Nafula scored a brace, while Martha Karani scored the third one to hand them all three points. Cynthia Akinyi scored Kisumu All Starlets' consolation goal.

Kisumu All Starlets are stuck at position 10 with three wins and nine losses.



RESULTS