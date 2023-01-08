WPL: Ulinzi win battle of Starlets against Kisumu

Ulinzi Starlets Sunday recorded their second victory of the season after edging visiting Kisumu Starlets 2-1 in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

Everline Juma gave the hosts the lead after finishing off Sheryl Andiba's free kick after Kisumu back line failed to clear the ball out of danger.

Kisumu had a chance to level matters in the 11th minute, but midfielder Monicah Etot failed to finish off Lydia Awuor's cross.

Ulinzi made a change in the 38th minute as Neddy Atieno came in for Lanoline Aoko.

In the second half, Ulinzi's Mercy Airo scored a classic goal after chipping the ball over Kisumu goalkeeper Grace Tambo

In the 85th minute, Kisumu pulled one back through Bervaline Adika from an indirect free kick. This came after Ulinzi goalkeeper Belinda Akinyi handled the ball outside the box.

Ulinzi head coach Joseph Mwanzia lauded his players for starting the New Year on a high.

"My players followed instructions and victory came home at last. The win is now history as we have a lot to work on before our next game" said Mwanzia.

"We had a lot of chances in the second half and should have atleast gotten something from this match. We are going back home to prepare for the next match," said Kisumu coach Juma Said