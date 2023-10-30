WPL: Ulinzi Starlets markswoman Atieno leads Golden Boot chase

Ex-international Neddy Atieno scored again to top the scorers’ chart as her Ulinzi Starlets were held to a 1-1 draw by Kibera Girls Soccer in the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL), at The Wolves Den Stadium in Kajiado County on Sunday.

The strike brought Atieno’s tally in the new season to a league-high four. While Atieno may have felt over the moon it was a blue mood from Ulinzi coach Joseph Wambua who failed to close in on table leaders Vihiga Queens.

Vihiga beat Gaspo 2-0 on Saturday to bring their points tally to 10 and increase their lead over Ulinzi to three points after the soldiers drew.

He expressed disappointment in the draw feeling his side should have collected all the three points to keep close tabs on the front runners.

Bunyore Starlets moved to second on nine points after beating Nakuru City Queens 1-0.

Wambua said his team lacked concentration in the final third.

Atieno struck in the 45th minute. Ulinzi held onto the slim lead until the 85th minute when substitute Joan Naututu fouled Kibera defender Lilian Mboga outside the box. Mbogo dusted herself up to drill home the resultant free kick.

"The player who took the free kick is a good player and I have to acknowledge that. We were headed for a win before the a foul which was a result of an unnecessary tackle. As a consequence, Vihiga is now leading in the league standings with a three-point advantage.

To me it was a must win," said Wambua.