WPL top scorer Situma leaves champions Vihiga Queens

Harambee Starlets striker Topister Situma has terminated her contract with four times Women Premier League Champions Vihiga Queens after eight years with the club.

Reports in Tanzania indicate that she is set to join champions Simba Queens and will be unveiled this week.

Situma ended her contract citing 29 months non-payment of her salary that has greatly affected her life.

Related Vihiga Queens savour fourth WPL title Football

According to Fifa Article 14bis of the Regulations on the Statutes and Transfer of Players (RSTP), a player is allowed to terminate his/her contract if he or she goes more than three months without pay.

".....As confirmed by the Vihiga club CEO in your reports seen in the media, I have indeed terminated my contract with Vihiga Queens on mutual agreement. I hold Vihiga Queens with high regard as a club that has seen me grow in football since I was first spotted and nurtured by coach Fred Serenge then of Archbishop Njenga Girls," said Situma in a statement.

"I wish to thank the management of Vihiga Queens and the players in their entirety for their warm coexistence and having offered me a home in football and a home away from home.

I will forever remember the best I learned from them. As for my future in football, it remains unknown and all the reports in the media remain speculations until otherwise. I pray the football fraternity and the media at large supports women soccer. God bless you," she added.

However, Vihiga Queens CEO Michael Senelwa felt Situma did not make the decision voluntarily.

"She requested to terminate her contract, but she never made it clear where she is going. In football the best way to part with someone that you have been with for a long time is to have a mutual agreement which we never had. Information about her exit is all over social media that shows that someone is behind her contract termination to make us look bad," Senelwa said.

The towering forward scooped the Golden Boot last season after netting 17 goals.

Previously, she featured for Western Commandos and Kakamega Muslim FC before joining Vihiga Queens.

At Vihiga Queens, the Harambee Starlets attacker had perfectly fitted into the shoes of Jentrix Shikangwa and Terry Engesha, who had left the club mid-season.

Shikangwa joined Turkish top-flight club Fatih Karagumruk Sportif Faaliyetler San Tic A.S. Club, while Engesha moved to South Korean side Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels.