WPL to kick off next month

Thika Queens.

Thika Queens players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Kenya Women's Premier League title. Queens beat Gaspo FC 3-0 in the final at Nakuru Show grounds on June 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

By AFP

What you need to know:

  • Three-time WPL champions Vihiga Queens will host Nakuru Queens at the Mumias Complex Stadium on November 14
  • Newly promoted Bunyore Starlets will clash with neighbours Wadadia at Mumias Complex Stadium while FKF Women Cup holders Ulinzi Starlets will be away at Ruaraka Grounds against newbies Kangemi Ladies on November 14
  • Unlike last season where the league was played in zonal format, this season will have a unified league comprised of 12 teams

Defending Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League champions Thika Queens will kick off the 2021/22 season against Kayole Starlets, according to the fixtures for the new season released by the federation on Tuesday.

