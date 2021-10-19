WPL to kick off next month

Defending Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League champions Thika Queens will kick off the 2021/22 season against Kayole Starlets, according to the fixtures for the new season released by the federation on Tuesday.

The match will be played at Thika Sub County Stadium on November 13.

The season opening matches will be preceded by the Super Cup clash between champions Thika Queens and the FKF Cup winners Ulinzi Starlets at Utalii Grounds on November 7.

Three-time WPL champions Vihiga Queens will host Nakuru Queens at the Mumias Complex Stadium on November 14.

However, the match is likely to be postponed as Vihiga will be in Egypt for the inaugural Caf Women Champions League which kicks off from November 5 to 19.

Kisumu Starlets, under the tutelage of experienced coach Juma Said, will host last season's league runners-up Gaspo at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on November 13

Newly promoted Bunyore Starlets will clash with neighbours Wadadia at Mumias Complex Stadium while FKF Women Cup holders Ulinzi Starlets will be away at Ruaraka Grounds against newbies Kangemi Ladies on November 14.

The last game of the weekend will be at Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale between hosts Trans Nzoia Falcons and Zetech Sparks.

Unlike last season where the league was played in zonal format, this season will have a unified league comprised of 12 teams.

Last season WPL was categorised in Zone "A" and "B". Both zones had eight teams each with the bottom three being relegated to FKF Division One.

On the other hand, Bunyore Starlets were promoted from FKF Division One Zone "B" while Kangemi Ladies earned promotion from Zone "A".