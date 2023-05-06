WPL title race heads to the wire as Vihiga, Gaspo win again

Title-chasing Vihiga Queens piled more misery on stuttering Thika Queens with a hard-fought 1-0 win over the visitors in the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) on Saturday at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The lone goal was scored by mid season acquisition Bertha Omitta on 41 minutes before she was subbed off for Winne Babirye in the 72nd minute.

That was Omittas' second goal in Vihiga colours after joining the team from Gokulam Gerala, India in March.

Vihiga are second on the standings with 43 points, same as league leaders Gaspo Women who have a superior goal difference.

Thika have lost their seventh match this season and are in sixth place with 27 points.

At the Gems Cambridge in Kajiado County, Gaspo Women thumped Kisumu All Starlets 3-0 to stay top of the log.

Striker Lydia Akoth gave Gaspo a 10th minute lead and the leaders had to wait until the 75th when substitute Lyvne Achola added a second. Akoth completed her brace with superb goal in added time.

Ann Arusi missed a penalty for Gaspo on 52 minutes.

Gaspo goalkeeper trainer James Ombeng', who was standing in for head coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee, made quick changes after the break.

Achola came on for Ann Nabwire in the 55th minute before doubling their lead.

The Kisumu backline of Maureen Awiti, Vivian Nancy, Teresa Makokha and goalkeeper Grace Tambo had a busy afternoon.

Captain Lydia Waganda could have made it 3-0 for Gaspo in the 80th minute, but watched agonisingly as Kisumu keeper Tambo saved her shot from point blank.

Kisumu team manager Beryl Aketch was unhappy with her side's efforts.

"From my facial expression you can tell that I am very disappointed with today's result. Our finishing was very poor today, apart from Etot who had an injury we had other players who could score like Berverline Adika and Rosemary Oraro but we wasted all chances," said Aketch.

Ombeng' was happy with the maximum points at home.

"We trained well and it is evident from how we played. We are still in the title race and we are trying as much as we can to win all our remaining matches. It is a tight race but we will fight till the end," said Ombeng.

At the Mumias Sports Complex, Mercy Airo and Fasila Adhiambo's goals in the 20th and 75th minutes were enough to give Ulinzi Starlets a 2-0 win over Wadadia Women.

Ulinzi are third on the standings with 38 points from 18 matches.

Fourth placed Wadadia have 32 points.

Results

Saturday

Vihiga Queens FC 1 Thika Queens FC 0

Gaspo Women FC 3 Kisumu Allstarlets 0

Wadadia FC 2 Ulinzi Starlets FC 0