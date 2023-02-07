WPL: Thika Queens win to put pressure on Vihiga

Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) defending champions Thika Queens head coach Fred Majani is optimistic that his team will defend their title as the first leg of the season nears its end.

Majani, who led the team to a 5-1 win over Gaspo Women last weekend, says his team has the momentum after eight matches.

They are third on the log with 15 points, same as Gaspo Women and one point behind league leaders Vihiga Queens.

"Getting maximum points from a team like Gaspo is not easy because everyone is fighting for the title. My players believed in themselves and also followed my instructions during the match.

Mid-week training also contributed to the victory. We are preparing for our match against Kangemi at home this weekend and it is a must win for us," said Majani.

In their last eight matches, Thika won 4-0 against Vihiga Queens, 3-0 against WADADIA Women, 2-1 against Nakuru City Queens and 5-1 against Gaspo Women. They lost 4-0 to Kisumu All Starlets, 0-3 to Ulinzi, 0-2 to Trans Nzoia Falcons and 1-2 to Bunyore Starlets.

"With three matches to the conclusion of the first leg, we have only lost three matches so far. If we want to defend our title, we must win all the matches in the second leg. This is achievable following a good number of new players who were signed this season," added Majani.

Majani took over from coach Joseph Oyoo who resigned from the team early last month due to personal reasons.

Oyoo, who also coached Spedag Fc and Harambee Starlets, joined the team from Divison One side Mombasa Olympic Queens.

Thika Queens striker Wendy Achieng leads the top scorers' list with nine goals from eight league matches, while midfielder Chris Kach has five goals.