WPL: Six-star Thika Queens thrash Kangemi Ladies

Defending champions Thika Queens Sunday won at home for the second time in a row when they demolished Kangemi Ladies 6-1 in their Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) match at the Thika Municipal Stadium in Kiambu County.

Midfielders Sarah Chalovu and Chris Kach scored two goals each, with Wendy Atieno and Stellah Adhiambo adding the other goals.

Kangemi scored a consolation goal through Fablasi Atieno in the 29th minute. They are in 11th place with three points.

Thika remain in third place in the table with 18 points, same as Gaspo Women, who are in second place, one point behind league leaders Vihiga Queens.

Elsewhere, goals by Elizabeth Muteshi and Stacy Koech liifted Nakuru City Queens to fourth place after defeating Trans Nzoia Falcons 2-0 at the Nakuru Show Grounds in Nakuru.

At the KCB grounds in Nairobi, Kisumu All Starlets beat relegation threatened Kayole Ladies 4-0.

Striker Monicah Etot scored a hat-trick, while midfielder Rosemary Oraro also added another.

"This victory has brought morale to the team. Our goal was to get three points from the teams that are at the bottom of the table and the plan has worked for us. We are now out of the relegation zone. Our next game is not an easy one against Zetech Sparks," said Starlets coach Juma Said

On the other hand, Kayole captain Esther Mazira said losing all their nine matches is heartbreaking, but they are hopeful that they will bounce back in the remaining matches.

"In our match against Kisumu, we lost a lot of chances to score and we got punished by our opponents. We also lack motivation in our team because we are struggling financially."

"We hope to get out of the relegation trap in the upcoming league matches. We all have to go back to the drawing board before our next game," said Mazira.