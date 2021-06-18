WPL play-offs begin in Nakuru

The Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League enters a crucial stage on Saturday as the end of season play-offs kick off at Nakuru showground.

Mumias-based Wadadia will host Zone 'A' runners up Gatundu Sports (Gaspo) in the early kick-off at 1pm.

In another tough contest at the same venue, Zone 'B' runners-up Nakuru Queens will host Ulinzi Starlets who finished third in Zone 'A'.

The winner of the first match will meet defending champions Vihiga Queens on June 27 in the semi-final stage. Vihiga Queens finished top of Zone 'B' unbeaten on 40 points from 14 matches.

Either Nakuru Queens or Ulinzi Starlets could pick a date with Zone 'A' leaders Thika Queens in a the other semi-final. The Thika-based side won all its matches in the regular season garnering maximum 42 points.

Wadadia coach Rashid Sumba is optimistic his charges can upset Gaspo and make history by qualifying for their first ever semi-finals.

Sumba further revealed that his players are set for the game and are eyeing the title despite this being their maiden season in the topflight league.

There were worries that the team couldn't make it for the match due to lockdown in Western Kenya aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus announced by the government on Thursday evening.

"We are out to get a win because our focus is on the title. Our opponents are worthy and equally good but we are optimistic of a positive result," Sumba told Nation Sport.

His opposite number Isaac Muluki of Gaspo was also brimming with confidence.

"Both teams have an equal chance and it depends on the tactical prowess on the pitch. Our preparations have been top notch and we are expecting a good match against our opponents," he said.

Nakuru Queens tactician James Angala said they will be going for early goals against Ulinzi Starlets.

"We have performed well in the league and have to replicate it in this game. We shall take no chances and try to kill it early enough," said Angala.

Starlets, under the tutelage of John Mwanzia, are also decent opponents having impressed in Zone 'A' this season.

Fixtures (all matches at Nakuru showground)

Wadadia v Gaspo 1pm