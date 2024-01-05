WPL: Leaders Vihiga start life without Moraa against Wadadia

Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) action resumes this weekend, after a three-week break with four matches scheduled across the country.

The highlight of the weekend was the match between Ulinzi Starlets and newly promoted Bungoma Queens, which was set to take place on Sunday at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County, but has been postponed to a later date.

This decision comes following the tragic passing of Bungoma Queens winger Centrine Waswa, who succumbed to stomach complications on the eve of the new year.

In honour of Waswa, a minute of silence will be observed before all FKF-WPL matches scheduled for this weekend.

Waswa, 24, will be laid to rest on Saturday at her parents' home in Kimilili, Bungoma.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Friday, Bungoma assistant coach Jairus Misiko said Waswa's death is a big blow to the club.

"Her legacy will live on and her passion for the game will continue to inspire others. Having journeyed alongside the team from the regional league, through the county and division one, to the top tier, she showed her passion and dedication for the club. Despite having health issues that kept her on and off the pitch, her unwavering love for the game made her return to action," said Misiko.

On November 4, 2023, Waswa, played her final match against Zetech Sparks in a 2-1 victory at Imani Stadium in Kiambu County coming in as a substitute in the second half.

Bungoma are currently seventh on the log with nine points from as many matches. They have won two matches, drawn three and lost four matches.

On the other hand, Ulinzi are second on the table with 18 points, three behind leaders Vihiga Queens.

On Sunday, Vihiga will face fifth-placed Wadadia Women in an early kick-off match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu County.

The defending champions, who are unbeaten this season, will be without the services of midfielder Janet Moraa Bundi, who recently joined Tanzanian side Yanga Princess on a one year deal.

In their last meeting on May 13, last year at Bungoma Grounds in Luanda Vihiga County, Vihiga won 3-0 with Bundi playing a crucial role by providing two assists.

She also scored five goals in six matches for Vihiga this season. Vihiga midfielder Tumaini Waliaula leads the league's scoring chart with seven goals from nine matches.

At Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi, hosts Kenya Police Bullets FC could move to second place on the log with victory over eighth-placed Bunyore Starlets FC.

Bullets have 16 points from eight matches and boast the best defensive record in the league.

They will be banking on goalkeeper Valentine Khwaka to add to her three consecutive clean sheets.

Bunyore will be without Airin Madalina, who secured the Golden Boot in the 2022/23 season with 18 goals, as she joined Yanga last month.

Soccer Assassins will look to bounce back from the 3-0 loss to Bullets when they take on Kibera Girls Soccer at Mamboleo Grounds in Kisumu.

Assassins are currently 10th, level on eight points with Zetech Sparks but have a game in hand. Kibera are placed fourth with 15 points.

On Saturday, bottom-placed Gaspo Women will face Zetech Sparks at Stima Club in Nairobi.

Fixtures

Saturday

Gaspo Women FC v Zetech Sparks FC (Stima Club, Nairobi 12pm)

Sunday

Vihiga Queens FC v Wadadia FC (Moi Stadium, Kisumu 11am)

Kenya Police Bullets FC v Bunyore Starlets FC (Police Sacco Stadium, Nairobi 11am)