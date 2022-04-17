WPL: Leaders Vihiga Queens go nine points clear

Three time champions Vihiga Queens Sunday went nine points clear at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Women's Premier League with a vital 3-1 win over Trans Nzoia Falcons at Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale.

In other matches of the day, Ulinzi Stars failed to pile pressure on Vihiga Queens after settling for a 1-1 draw against visiting Wadadia at Ruaraka Grounds.

On form Zetech Sparks whitewashed relegation threatened Kayole Starlets 7-1 at Cambridge School to record the biggest score of the weekend.

Nakuru City Queens also bagged the maximum points after a 1-0 win over newbies Bunyore Starlets at Nakuru ASK Showground, while relegation candidates Kisumu Starlets and newly promoted Kangemi Ladies played out to a barren draw at Stima Club grounds in Nairobi.

In Kitale, a brace from evergreen Janet Bundi and a late strike from Ater Achieng’ ensured Vihiga Queens consolidated their big lead.

Coach Boniface Nyamunyamu's charges have now amassed 38 points from 14 matches, eight points above Gatundu Sports Women (Gaspo), who battled to a barren draw against defending champions Thika Queens on Saturday.

Third-placed Ulinzi Starlets failed to move second after Siliya Rasoha's 44th minute goal for Wadadia cancelled out Lonaline Aoko's strike for the soldiers five minutes earlier.

With eight matches to go, Starlets have managed 27 points, while Wadadia have a paltry 14 points.

Sparks' forward Puren Alukwe scored five goals in their thumping of second last Kayole Starlets.

Joy King Lady, who scooped the March Player of the Month Award, and Violet Achieng’ scored a goal apiece in the big win.

Despite the big win, Zetech Sparks are still sixth on 21 points from 14 games, while Kayole Starlets are 11th on the 12 team table with a meager nine points.

In the barren draw against Kisumu All Starlets, Kangemi coach Joseph Orao bemoaned missed chances saying his attackers were not clinical in front of goal.

“This was a match we should have won but missed many good chances. We just need to work on our attack and the goals will come,” said Orao.

Kisumu Starlets coach Juma Said said they have had a tough season and it was good they picked a point away.

“We started the season badly but my players have started picking up and have changed their attitude on how we approach matches. I’m satisfied with the point and I’m optimistic we will do better when we host them next weekend,” noted Said.