WPL: Leaders Vihiga Queens face 'broke' Kayole Starlets

The second round of the Women Premier League (WPL) matches that were postponed last month by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will be played on Wednesday.

The three matches were postponed due to a court case challenging the cancellation of last season's league by the FKF National Executive Committee.

Bottom-placed Kayole Starlets will host three-time champions Vihiga Queens at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi.

Vihiga won their last meeting 5-0 at the Mumias Sports Complex.

League leaders Vihiga have not lost any of their matches this season after a 12-0 demolish of Kangemi Ladies in their first match and were awarded a walkover after Zetech Sparks failed to honour their match.

They beat Trans Nzoia Falcons 3-0 at the Ndura Stadium in Kitale last weekend to remain top on nine points.

On the other hand, Kayole have failed to honour their opening two matches against WADADIA Women and Kangemi Ladies last weekend and it remains to be seen if they will honour Wednesday's clash.

Kayole Ladies head coach Joshua Sakwa confirmed to Nation Sport that they are not able to honour their matches due to financial constraints.

"We are not sure whether we will play on Wednesday. We have not received any funding from well wishers making it challenging for us to honour these games," said Sakwa.

At the Thika Stadium, defending champions Thika Queens will entertain Bunyore Starlets.

Thika won 4-1 against Nakuru City Queens in their last match, while Bunyore drew 1-1 with WADADIA.

Thika are third with six points, while Bunyore are sixth with four points on the log.

In the third match of the day, Gaspo Women face Kangemi Ladies at the GEMS Cambridge in Rongai, Kajiado County.

Thika Team Manager Edward Githua expects his side to give Bunyore a tough match.

''It is a must win game because we will be at home. Last weekend we collected maximum points from the same venue and I am confident that we will win," said Githua.