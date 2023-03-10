WPL: Leaders Gaspo eye Nakuru Queens scalp

Leaders Gaspo Women host Nakuru City Queens in a Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) match at GEMS Cambridge grounds in Rongai, Kajiado county on Sunday.

Gaspo lead the standings with 24 points from 11 matches and have lost only one match this season.

Nakuru, on the other hand, are fourth on the table with 20 points.

Gaspo's first choice goalkeeper Pauline Kathuru will be out for some time after she sustained an arm fracture against Ulinzi Starlets.

In another match, Kangemi Ladies will host Vihiga Queens at the same venue. The last time the two teams met earlier this year, Vihiga demolished Kangemi 12-0 at Mumias Sports Complex.

Kangemi, under head coach Collins Tiego, have conceded 54 goals in 10 matches this season.

Vihiga head coach Boniface Nyamunyamu has confirmed the signing of Kenyan International Bertha Omitta who will lead in the attack as well as defender Dorcas Neema who rejoined the team from Bunyore Starlets.

"From their experience I believe they will bring more depth to the team. I will sign eight more players before the transfer window closes as we prepare for our second leg matches," said Nyamunyamu.

Vihiga are currently second on the log with 22 points from 11 matches. Kangemi are 11th on the log with three points.

A fierce battle is expected at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Saturday when Ulinzi Starlets host Zetech Sparks. Kayole Starlets welcome Wadadia Women at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi.

"It will be a tough match since Zetech are our biggest rivals in the league. We will give our best, our fans will come out in large numbers to show us support," said Ulinzi head coach Joseph Mwanzia.

Ulinzi have also acquired the services of 2021/22 season second best goalscorer Fasila Adhiambo from Kangemi Ladies. Adhiambo scored 15 goals, three less than Golden Boot winner Topister Situma from Vihiga Queens. Midfielder Lavender Akinyi has also joined the team from Wadadia Women.

Meanwhile, Kisumu All Starlets will take on Bunyore Starlets at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday while Thika Queens welcome Trans Nzoia Falcons at Thika Sub County Stadium in Kiambu County.

Fixtures (all matches at 12pm unless stated)

Saturday

Kangemi Ladies v Vihiga Queens (GEMS Cambridge, Kajiado)

Kayole Starlets v Wadadia (Camp Toyoyo, Nairobi)

Ulinzi Starlets v Zetech Sparks (Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi 3pm)

Sunday

Thika Queens v Trans Nzoia Falcons (Thika Stadium, Kiambu)

Kisumu AllStarlets v Bunyore Starlets (Moi Stadium, Kisumu)