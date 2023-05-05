WPL: Kisumu All Starlets stalk Gaspo, Vihiga Queens battle Thika

The battle on both ends of the table standings in the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) continues as the season enters round this weekend.

In the top end of the table, Gaspo Women and Vihiga Queens will continue with their charge towards the title with trick matches this weekend.

Gaspo, under the tutelage of former Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee, top the standings on 40 points, same as Vihiga but with a superior goal difference.

Gaspo face strugglers Kisumu All Starlets at the Gems Cambridge in Kajiado County on Saturday hoping to keep their place at the summit.

Vihiga Queens have a tough outing against former champions Thika Queens at the Moi STadium in Kisumu also on Saturday.

Gaspo are in tip top form having won their last five matches at home and will be out to make it six in six against the visitors.

Gaspo humiliated Bunyore Starlets 3-1 in their last outing last weekend.

Elizabeth Wambui, voted the club's player of the month for April, will be itching to continue with her hot scoring streak after netting five times and providing six assists to help her side to keep top spot in April.

The league's top scorer Monica Etot, who has 13 goals, will lead the Kisumu attack against Gaspo.

In Kisumu, Thika Queens will be out to bounce back to winning ways after a shock 4-1 loss to Wadadia Women last weekend dented their title chances. Vihiga Queens are bidding to retain their tile.

At the Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County, fourth-placed Wadadia Women will be seeking to claim another scalp, this time in the frame of Ulinzi Starlets.

The soldiers are five points behind league leaders in third place.

"We held our last training on Friday morning and the girls are psyched up. We are waiting to face them on Sunday. It will be a good game and we shall do our best," Ulinzi coach Joseph Mwanzia said.

Trans Nzoia Falcons will host relegation candidates Kayole Starlet at the Ndura Sports Complex in Kitale on Sunday, while Kangemi Ladies travel to Bunyore Starlets at the Mumboha Grounds, Luanda in Vihiga county .

Zetech Sparks will play Nakuru City Queens Cambridge Grounds.

Fixtures

Saturday

Vihiga Queens FC v Thika Queens FC (Moi Stadium, Kisumu 12pm)

Gaspo Women FC v Kisumu Allstarlets (FC Gems Cambridge, Nairobi 1:15pm)

104 Wadadia FC v Ulinzi Starlets FC (Mumias Complex, Mumias 12pm)

Sunday

Zetech Sparks FC v Nakuru City Queens (FC GEMS Cambridge, Nairobi 12pm)

Trans Nzoia Falcons FC v Kayole Starlet FC (Ndura Sports Complex, Kitale 12pm)