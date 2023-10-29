WPL: Kibera Girls Soccer, Ulinzi Starlets share spoils

Kibera Girls Soccer and Ulinzi Starlets Sunday settled for a 1-1 draw in the fourth round of the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier (FKF-WPL) at the Wolves Den Stadium in Kajiado County.

Ulinzi striker Neddy Atieno broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime with her fourth goal of the season

Nevertheless, Kibera put up a strong fight in the second half and managed to secure an equaliser just five minutes before full time as defender Lilian Mboga successfully converted a free kick, which was awarded after she was brought down by Ulinzi defender Joan Naututu in the 84th minute.

Following the draw, Ulinzi remain in second position with seven points, while Kibera move up to the fifth position with five points.

Ulinzi coach Joseph Wambua expressed his disappointment with the result.

"We lost concentration in the final minutes of the match. One of my defenders was not composed enough and led to costly mistakes that resulted in punishment. This is football we have accepted and moved on for the upcoming match against Kenya Police Bullets next weekend," said Wambua.

In another match, hosts Soccer Assassins drew 1-1 against Zetech Sparks at Mumboha Grounds in Vihiga County.

Sparks took an early lead through Beverly Akech in the first half, but the Assassins levelled in the 77th minute through a penalty kick converted by striker Valarie Nekesa. Nekesa's goal marked her fifth of the season in just two matches.

At the same venue, midfielder Ann Olesi's goal in the 13th minute handed Bunyore Starlets their third win of the season against Nakuru City Queens.

Unfortunately, the fourth match of the day between Trans Nzoia Falcons and debutants Bungoma Queens did not take place as scheduled.

Falcons failed to travel to Bungoma County for the clash, prompting the club to release a statement on their social media platforms expressing their willingness to welcome any potential rescuers for the club.