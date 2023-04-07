WPL: 'Ghost' Mulee-led Gaspo, Vihiga Queens aim for the stars

Gaspo Women head coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee is confident his charges have what it takes to go all the way and lift the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) title.

The former Harambee Stars coach will be in charge of Gaspo for the first time since taking over the reigns two weeks ago when they face Zetech Sparks at GEMS Cambridge grounds on Sunday.

Gaspo top the table with 31 points, same as Vihiga Queens who have an inferior goal difference.

Gaspo are unbeaten in their last six league matches including a 3-0 win over Kayole Starlets last weekend.

"I see a big potential in the girls and with my coaching experience, I will push them to the highest level. My joy is to watch them gain something from me, I will help them to the top," said Mulee.

"The KWPL is now very competitive. Vihiga Queens have dominated the league forever. Also, Ulinzi Starlets, Zetech Sparks and Thika Queens are some of the toughest teams to beat in the league," observed Mulee.

The Bernard Kitolo-coached Zetech have blown hot and cold this season and have one point from a potential 15 in their last. Zetech currently lie 10th with 13 points.

Three-time champions Vihiga Queens, who beat Zetech 1-0 last weekend, will host Trans Nzoia Falcons at the Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County on Sunday.

While Vihiga will be seeking to remain in the race for the title, Falcons, who are three points above the red zone, will be fighting for their lives.

Eighth-placed Kisumu All Starlets host fourth-placed Ulinzi Starlets at Moi Stadium in Kisumu in the only league match set for Saturday.

The last time the two teams met was in the first leg at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi where Ulinzi won 2-1.

"My team is psyched up because we have prepared well. Kisumu is a good side when they face top teams in the league but we are ready for them," said Ulinzi coach Joseph Mwanzia.

The soldiers dependable players, captain Sherly Angachi and midfielder Cyndy Ngaira, are in the fold from the national team camp.

Kisumu Starlets' Monica Etot will also be a player to watch in this game. She is currently second on the top scorers' list with 12 goals from 14 matches. Thika Queens' Wendy Achieng, who is out with a long-term injury, leads the charts with 13 goals.

A fierce battle is expected at the Nakuru Show ground when Nakuru City Queens take on defending champions Thika Queens.

Nakuru are third with 28 points, a point ahead of Thika in fourth place.

Elsewhere, Bunyore Starlets will take on Wadadia Women at Mumboha Grounds in Luanda, while relegation candidates Kangemi Ladies and Kayole Starlets face-off at the Camp Toyoyo Grounds in Nairobi on Sunday.

Fixtures

Saturday

Kisumu Allstarlets FC v Ulinzi Starlets FC )Moi Stadium, Kisumu 12pm)

Sunday

Bunyore Starlets FC v Wadadia FC (Mumboha Grounds, Luanda 12pm)

Vihiga Queens FC v Trans Nzoia Falcons FC (Mumias Complex, Mumias 12pm)

Kangemi Ladies FC v Kayole Starlet FC (Camp Toyoyo, Nairobi 1pm)

Nakuru City Queens FC v Thika Queens FC (A.S.K Grounds, Nakuru 1pm)