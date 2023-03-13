WPL: Gaspo Women lose top spot to Vihga Queens

Gaspo Women head coach James Ombeng believes they are still in the title race despite a goalless draw against Nakuru City Queens last weekend.

The draw saw them drop to second place with 25 points as Vihiga Queens displaced them from the top after a 5-0 win over Kangemi Ladies. Vihiga, who also have 25 points, are top due to a superior goal ratio.

Nakuru Queens midfielder Melon Mulandi (right) vies for the ball with Gaspo Women defender Lydia Waganda during their Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) match at GEMS Cambridge grounds in Kajiado County on March 12, 2023.

Photo credit: Ruth Aarege | Nation Media Group

Ombeng says that the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) title race is still open and with a well organised team, they will bring the title home.

"We are very optimistic about winning the league. We are not under pressure because we have the same points as our closest competitors. We are going back to the drawing board to continue preparing for our next game," said Ombeng.

"In our game against Nakuru, we lost a lot of chances in the second half. We pick the positives and move one, the good thing is that we never conceded a goal," added Ombeng'.

In their previous match, Gaspo beat three-time champions Vihiga Queens 2-0 at the Mumias Sports Complex Kakamega County to go top.

Gaspo has now won seven matches, drawn four and lost once. Nakuru, under head coach Chrispine Wesonga, dropped to position five with 21 points.

“Just a few errors cost us the win. I have a young squad and I believe they can still improve in our remaining matches. We will work on our weak areas. Away from home playing against title contenders and getting a draw is not an easy thing, they were very strong. We want to finish in the top three," said Wesonga.

Defending champions Thika Queens are in third place with 24 points. Ulinzi Starlets complete the top five with 21 points.

Elsewhere at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi, chaotic scenes were witnessed after five players received red cards in the match between Kayole Starlets and Wadadia Women.

Kayole's Faria Ngadira, Lorna Oduori and new signing Imbendi Sabeti were all sent off, while midfielders Jackline Chesang and Mercy Anyango from Wadadia also received their marching orders after exchanging blows with their opponents.

Kayole coach Collins Tiego says the match was high-stakes.

"Some of the players were new signings an were under pressure to deliver. It is a big blow to my team now as we are fighting relegation. It is a bitter pill to swallow because we have a lot to do in the team," said Tiego.