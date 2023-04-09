WPL: Gaspo maintain top spot after Zetech win

Gaspo Women continued with their fine run in Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) after a 3-0 win over Zetech Sparks at the Gems Cambridge grounds, Rongai on Sunday.

Midfielder Diana Wacera scored the first goal in the sixth minute. In the 35th minute, Emily Okute doubled the lead for Gsspo.

In the second half, Ugandan midfielder Adrine Birungi replaced Okute in the 75th minute and five minutes later, she scored the third goal from a corner kick taken by Wambui Mtukiza.

On the other hand, Zetech would have scored goals in the 60th and 81st minute through substitute Pauline Naise, but all her attempts went directly into the hands of Gaspo goalkeeper Stellah Mboya.

In the 89th minute, Mboya received a red card after colliding with Birungi outside the penalty area.

Gaspo remained top of table with 34 points, same as Vihiga Queens, but have a superior goal difference.

Zetech, under coach Bernard Kitolo, are in position 10 with 13 points. With eight matches to go, he says he will try and turn things around to avoid relegation.

"I have a problem with my final third, things are now getting out of hand. From today's game, you could tell that my strikers were nowhere in the game. We lost a lot of chances that we ended up being punished for. I am going back to the drawing board. We have to win," said Kitolo.

His counterpart Jacob Mulee was not on the touchline, but watched the game from the terraces. Goalkeeper trainer James Ombeng too charge of the hosts.

“We faced a very difficult side today who are very sharp upfront. We are happy with the three points but we were stretched at the back by Zetech's good attackers,” added Mulee.

In another match, Vihiga Queens came from behind to defeat Trans Nzoia Falcons 3-1 at the Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County.

Namata Amita, Mukalo Providence and Bertha Omitta each scored a goal for Vihiga in the 36th, 79th and 88th minutes respectively. Judy Jepkemoi had given Falcons the lead in the 15th minute.

The match between Nakuru City Queens and defending champions Thika Queens ended 1-1 at the Nakuru Show ground.

Elizabeth Muteshi and Chris Kach scored a goal each in the 14th and 55th minutes respectively.

The match pitting Kangemi Ladies against Kayole Starlets was not played due to the lack of a venue. Initially, the match was scheduled to be played at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi.

According to Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Kayole were awarded three points and two goals.

Weekend Results

Kangemi Ladies 0-2 Kayole Ladies

Nakuru City Queens 1-1 Thika Queens

Vihiga Queens 3-1 Trans Nzoia Falcons

Kisumu All Starlets 1-2 Ulinzi Starlets

Bunyore Starlets 1-1 Wadadia Women