WPL: Falcons out to stop red-hot Vihiga Queens in Kitale

Trans Nzoia Falcons coach Justus Okiring is confident his charges will stop leaders Vihiga Queens when the two teams clash in the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League at the ASK Grounds in Kitale on Sunday.

Three matches have been lined up for Saturday with the same number of fixtures slated for Sunday as the league enters its 14th round.

Defending champions Thika Queens will be up against second-placed Gatundu Sports Women (Gaspo) at Stima Club in Nairobi.

Focus will be on Trans Nzoia Falcons, who have the unenviable task of trying to halt Vihiga Queens charge to the title.

Vihiga, who are yet to taste defeat this season, have 35 points from 13 games while Gaspo Women have amassed 28 points from 13 matches with nine games to go.

The only times Vihiga dropped point this season was when they played to a barren draw with Gaspo Women on January 29 and Ulinzi Starlets on April 10.

Falcons are fifth on the log with 25 points and Harambee Starlets forward Violet Wanyonyi will be facing her former employers. Wanyonyi, who featured for Vihiga last season, leads the Falcons scoring chart with six goals.

“We are ready not only to face Vihiga Queens for the sake of it but also to win the game. It will be a tough match and we are determined to bag the maximum points as we fight to be among the top teams. Our preparations have been top notch and we have no injuries so far,” said Okiring.

Vihiga coach Boniface Nyamunyamu said their focus is to reclaim the title. Nyamunyamu will be banking on forward Topister Situma to add to her nine goal tally.

“Our aim is to win the league and finish the season unbeaten. It will be a tough game but we have prepared well,” said Nyamunyamu.

Elsewhere, Gaspo Women will be seeking to cut the gap at the top to just four points when they face Thika Queens on Saturday.

Fixtures (All matches kicks off at 3pm)

Saturday

Gaspo Women v Thika Queens (Stima Club, Nairobi)

Kangemi Ladies v Kisumu Starlets (Ligi Ndogo, Nairobi)

Nakuru City Stars v Bunyore Starlets (ASK Grounds, Nakuru)

Sunday

Trans Nzoia Falcons v Vihiga Queens (ASK Grounds, Kitale)

Ulinzi Starlets v Wadadia (Ruaraka Grounds)