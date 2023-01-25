WPL: Falcons a no-show for their tie against Gaspo

The Kenya Women's Premier League (KWPL) Wednesday recorded its third walkover after Trans Nzoia Falcons failed to honour their rescheduled round four match against Gaspo Women at the Gems Cambridge grounds in Rongai.

Falcons were suspended by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for two-games after claims of sexual exploiting and harassment.

The club officials were suspended by Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya, who appointed a caretaker team to be in charge of the team.

The case is currently before Fifa.

Nation Sports' efforts to get a comment from the club officials were unsuccessful.

According to a source who sought anonymity, the club could not travel after the suspended officials resumed their duties at the club.

"The same same leaders are back in office and the players have vowed not go back until a new office is takes over," said the source.

Gaspo also confirmed that Falcons had no representative during the pre-match meeting on Wednesday morning.

"We had done enough preparations to face our opponents but they were no where to be seen. I tried reaching their officials via phone but the calls went unanswered. The most important thing is that we have three points in the bag, this season we are fighting for the title," said Gaspo team manager Edward Githua.

Earlier this season, Zetech Sparks failed to travel to Vihiga for a league match against three-time champions Vihiga Queens.

On the other hand, Kayole Starlets also failed to honor their league fixture against WADADIA Women in Kitale in December last year.

Gaspo are now third on the log with 11 points, five points behind league leaders Vihiga Queens.

On the other hand, Falcons are in position nine with six points.