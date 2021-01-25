WPL champions Vihiga Queens snatch a point at Afraha

Visiting Afraha Stadium for the first time this year after a long coronavirus break, Kenya Women's Premier League champions Vihiga Queens gave a handful of fans a game to enjoy.

The pride of Western Kenya displayed a fast-flowing game and proved they are still the queens of women football in the country as they battled to a 2-2 draw with their hosts Nakuru Queens.

Unfortunately, the thrilling league match was played in a virtually empty stadium thanks to Covid-19 strict health protocols that have denied fans an opportunity to enjoy watching local stars in action.

"It is high time Football Kenya Federation invest in new technology and install big screens outside the stadium for football fans who would not be allowed to watch the matches follow their favourite teams. This Covid-19 is here to stay and should not be a lame excuse to deny us an opportunity to watch local matches," said Dan Esitoko, a visibly angry fan of Vihiga Queens.

The match was a curtain raiser for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match between Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Western StimaM which the Bankers won 3-1.

"Today Nakuru Queens gave a good account of themselves and deserved to win but our vast experienced paid off in the second half and we manage to pull a draw and bagged at least a point," said Vihiga head coach Alex Alumirah.

"This draw is a wakeup call for us to continue keeping our eyes focused on our vision and goals to retain the Kenya Women League title and we are determined not to let down our fans despite the drawback by the coronavirus which has slowed most of our football activities," added Alumirah.

Nakuru Queens head coach George Aloyce said Vihiga Queens should count themselves lucky for snatching a point in Nakuru.

"We had cemented this victory until our defence cracked in the 76th minute and we conceded a goal that denied us maximum points. At least our opponents have gone back home knowing Nakuru Queens will be a team to watch this season," added coach Aloyce.

Vihiga Queens were the first to score in the 20th minute when their lead striker Tereza Engesha, who was undoubtedly the woman of the match, fired past goalkeeper Fanis Kwamboka

But their lead was short lived as in the 36th minute, Nakuru Queens pushed forward for an equaliser and their efforts were rewarded when Stella Odhiambo made it 1-1 as the teams headed for a break.

On resumption, the hosts stepped up the pressure and took the game to their opponents and in the 74th minute, they were back in the driving seat when Josphine Luyali added the second goal with a rasping shot.

Two minutes later, Vihiga Queens denied the hosts victory when Engesha completed her double when she soared high above her markers inside the box to head home beyond the reach of the diving Nakuru Queens goalkeeper Kwamboka

The result sees Alumirah's charges maintain top position in the Zone B table with 15 points and are scheduled to take on Kisumu All Starlets on February 7 in their next league match.



In the other select results of Round five, Zone A's Kayole Starlets lost 7-0 to Thika Queens at the Thika Stadium placing Thika Queens at par with Vihiga Queens with 15 points.

In the 2019 season, Thika Queens finished at position three with 66 points, 13 points behind champions Vihiga Queens. This was before the league went back into zonal format.