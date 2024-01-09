WPL: Busy transfer window as Vihiga, Police move to bolster squads

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women Premier League clubs have moved with speed to acquire new players in the mid-season transfer window with top-ranked Vihiga Queens leading the way.

The league leaders have signed striker Emily Morang'a from Nyakach Girls Secondary School as a replacement for midfielder Janet Moraa, who moved to Yanga Princess of Tanzania.

And Morang'a made an immediate impact in her debut last Sunday when she scored four goals and provided two assists in the 6-0 rout of Wadadia Women at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Moranga' captained the Kisumu County Under-20 team that played against Busia County in the final of the Talanta Hela tournament at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi last month.

Second-placed Kenya Police Bullets who have 19 points and trail Vihiga by five have also revealed plans to beef up their team.

"We will be signing new players, some of whom I will not mention that have been training with us. We will also lose three players who will join other teams," revealed Bullets coach Beldine Odemba.

Reports indicate that Harambee Starlets players namely Cynthia Musungu (midfielder), Ruth Ingotsi (defender), and Annette Kundu (goalkeeper), have been training with Bullets.

Midfielder Lydia Waganda formerly with Gaspo Women, is also a transfer target for Bullets.

Bunyore coach Timothy Ondeko said that they have identified new signings to boost their attack and defence after their 4-2 loss to Bullets at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi last Sunday.

Meanwhile, FKF Monday reiterated that only players whose transfers will have been processed by Wednesday every week will be allowed to feature for their new clubs during weekend matches.

"It is important to note that during this transfer period, only players whose transfers and or registrations are finalized by Wednesday of each week will be eligible to participate in the weekend matches," FKF said in statement on Monday.