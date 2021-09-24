WPL adopts new format, kick off set for October

The 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League season will kick off on October 30 with the new league fixtures set to be released next week.

This season, the top tier will be a unified 12-team league unlike in the past where it was played in zonal format, Zones A and B of eight teams each.

Three teams from each category were relegated to Division One.

In Zone A, which produced the champions Thika Queens, Mathare United Women, Makolanders and Kibera Girls Soccer Academy were relegated while Thika Queens, Ulinzi Starlets, Gaspo Women, Kayole Starlet and Zetech Sparks stayed up.

SEP Girls, Eldoret Falcons and Oserian Ladies were axed in Zone B, while Vihiga Queens, Wadadia, Nakuru West Queens, Kisumu All Starlets and Trans Nzoia Falcons retained topflight status.

The end-season play-offs to determine the league champion which also involved six teams, three from each zone, have also been scrapped in the unified format.

The team with most points at the end of the season will be declared champions in this league that will be played in home and away format.

While five teams from each zone automatically qualified for the new season, Kangemi Ladies have been promoted from Division One in Zone A while Bunyore Stars will make their debut in topflight league from Zone B.

FKF National Executive Committee Women Representative Margaret Omondi told Nation Sport that all clubs agreed on the new unified format despite financial difficulties.

“The decision was arrived at by all clubs and we want to embrace the unified format to make it have a national outlook and appeal. We expect a good season and hope that sponsors will come to help boost our finances,” said Omondi.