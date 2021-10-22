Wounded AFC Leopards venture into risky Bandari territory

AFC Leopards defender Isaac Kipyegon vies with Gor Mahia forward Benson Omala

AFC Leopards defender Isaac Kipyegon (left) vies with Gor Mahia forward Benson Omala during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • I do not have strikers - Aussems bemoans lack of firepower
  • Coastal side will be keen to return to winning ways and have warned of their intent

After losing in the “Mashemeji” derby duel against arch rivals Gor Mahia on Wednesday, AFC Leopards face another acid test when they play coastal side Bandari in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club, Mombasa on Sunday.

