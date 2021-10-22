Wounded AFC Leopards venture into risky Bandari territory

After losing in the “Mashemeji” derby duel against arch rivals Gor Mahia on Wednesday, AFC Leopards face another acid test when they play coastal side Bandari in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club, Mombasa on Sunday.

The game is one of seven lined up for this weekend across different venues in the country.

Defending champions Tusker and Gor Mahia have had their matches against Kenya Police and Ulinzi Stars respectively rescheduled as they are involved in continental assignments.

Leopards coach Patrick Aussems bemoaned the wasted chances in their game against Gor. He said it would be hard for his team to score goals with his current front runners and the club needed to urgently sign an experienced striker.

AFC Leopards are banned by Fifa from signing new players until they clear money owed to their former employees.

Ingwe will be looking to bounce back to winning ways but so too will their hosts Bandari who lost 2-0 to high-flying Posta Rangers at Mbaraki on Wednesday.

It was Bandari’s first loss of the season an outcome they will want to forget in a hurry with a win against the former Kenyan champions.

“We have to pick ourselves up and focus on continuing with our winning momentum. I have identified and rectified the areas where we didn’t do well against Rangers. We want a win against Leopards,” said Bandari coach Cassa Mbungo.

Bandari have established players, many surviving from the side that finished third in the league last season.

Bandari beat Leopards 2-1 in the first leg of last seasons league with Ingwe gaining ample revenge with a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture.

Another mouthwatering clash pits newly promoted sides Vihiga Bullets against FC Talanta at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on Saturday.

Both sides have found the going in the top flight league.

Posta Rangers coach Stanley Okumbi expects to continue with their winning streak when they play away to the Bernard Mwalala-coached Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

Rangers have won their last two matches and will look to keep their winning streak against Homeboyz who shocked Wazito by a solitary goal last Sunday at Kenya Utalii College Sports Club.

Fixtures

Saturday

FC Talanta v Vihiga Bullets MISC Kasarani, 1pm

Sunday

Bandari v AFC Leopards Mbaraki Stadium, 3pm

Kakamega Homeboyz v Posta Rangers Bukhungu Stadium, 1pm

Sofapaka v KCB, Thika Sub County Stadium, 3.15pm

Nairobi City Stars v Bidco United Thika Sub County Stadium, 1pm

Kariobangi Sharks v Wazito MISC Ksarani Annex 1pm