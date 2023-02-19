Work at Dandora stadium to be completed in May

Construction works have resumed at the Dandora Stadium after thumbs up from the Senate and intervention by Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja.

This was confirmed by Brian Mulama, Nairobi County Executive Committee member for talent, skills, development, and care.

Mr Mulama clarified the county had finalised talks with the contractor and remaining work is expected to be done before May 2023.

“We are looking to complete the stadium in 45 days. Sports is key to the grooming of our talents and we have decided to put the necessary infrastructure in place. As the governor promised, the same contractor who worked on the facility is already on site,” explained Mulama.

A spot-check by Nation Sport confirmed that the renovations have commenced.

Construction of the new Dandora Stadium stalled in 2019 when the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) moved to probe the alleged procurement irregularities believed to have cost the tax payers millions of shillings.

The dealings were also subjected to a probe by the Senate’s Labour and Social Welfare Committee, which was, incidentally chaired by Sakaja at the time.

The Senate resolved to give the county government a go-ahead to complete this stadium, which is 65 percent done, and has notable features, including artificial turf, seats, a gym center, modern stalls, and floodlights.

“It is commendable for the governor to ensure this stadium is complete as soon as is possible. This will aid several teams in Nairobi to honour their respective league matches in a quality facility,” observed Kenn Okaka, a sports consultant.

Plans are also underway to refurbish the sports facilities including the Bp Riruta Stadium (Dagoreti south), Kihumbuini (Westlands), Woodley (Kibra), and Umeme, Kariokor (Starehe).

Mulama spoke to Nation Sport while supervising the ceremonial ground-breaking for the refurbishment of a basketball court at Camp Toyoyo in Harambee Ward.

Hennessy, in collaboration with the government of Nairobi City County, is funding the construction.