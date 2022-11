World football governing body, Fifa has appointed 36 referees from 31 different countries to officiate in this year’s World Cup matches in Qatar.

And for the first time since its inception in 1930, female referees will officiate at the world’s biggest tournament. The three women referees who will make the historic debut are Stephanie Frappart from France, Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan.